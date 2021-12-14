Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 20,268 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. 225,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

