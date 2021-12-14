Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $229.69. 4,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,023. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

