Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.27 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,991. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

