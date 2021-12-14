Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Zymeworks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Zymeworks stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $238,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

