$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

