$0.21 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,524,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

