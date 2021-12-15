$0.38 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.