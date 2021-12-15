$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39. James River Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $971.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

