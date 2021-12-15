-$0.56 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INMB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.76. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 241.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

