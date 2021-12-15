$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 46,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $552.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

