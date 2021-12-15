$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $888.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

REYN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. 6,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

