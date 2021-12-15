$1.23 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana reported earnings of ($2.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.76.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.80. 767,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,766. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

