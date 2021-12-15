$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $49.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

