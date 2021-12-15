$1.58 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.39. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $219.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

