$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,252. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.