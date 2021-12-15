10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,902 shares of company stock worth $40,577,792 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

