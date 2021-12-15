1,150 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

