12,525 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

