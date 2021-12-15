13,800 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

