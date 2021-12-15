$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

