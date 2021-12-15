15,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.