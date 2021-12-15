$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report $165.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $615.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $713.67 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.