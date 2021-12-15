1,700 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

