$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report sales of $19.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $52.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.87 million to $57.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,300 shares of company stock worth $87,825. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.59 million, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

