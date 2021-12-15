$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

