$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.49. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,733 shares of company stock worth $31,324,371. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

