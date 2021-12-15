$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,077,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,968. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

