$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.91. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $259.26 and a 52-week high of $440.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

