2,000 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

