20,027 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Coursera by 65.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,991 shares of company stock worth $4,764,583 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.