20,027 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Coursera by 65.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,991 shares of company stock worth $4,764,583 in the last three months.
NASDAQ:COUR opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49.
Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coursera Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
