$215.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post sales of $215.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $217.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $894.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.85 million to $907.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $996.05 million, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. 97,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

