2,358 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.