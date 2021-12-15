2,400 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

