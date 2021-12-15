24,000 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $220.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

