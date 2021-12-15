$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report sales of $301.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $262.04 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

Shares of DEN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 546,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,523. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90. Denbury has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.