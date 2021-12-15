$338.32 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post sales of $338.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.11 million and the lowest is $323.30 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYCB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

