34,800 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,211.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HAYW opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

