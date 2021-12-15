$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.25 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

CPRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

