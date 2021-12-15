$362.99 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post sales of $362.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $377.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $220.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

