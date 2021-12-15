$368.46 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post $368.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $379.92 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 22,019,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,472,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

