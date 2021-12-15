3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.92.

3M stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

