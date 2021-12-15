3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

MMM stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.08. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

