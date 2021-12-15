$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,549. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

