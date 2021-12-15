$4.52 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the lowest is $2.45. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 419.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $17.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 82.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

