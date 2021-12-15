$4.96 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.43 and the lowest is $4.33. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

