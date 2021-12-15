$406.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $406.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 1,747,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.