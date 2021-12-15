4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

