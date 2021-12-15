$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.11 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 330,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,323. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.