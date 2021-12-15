$5.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.97. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.84 to $35.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $167.71. 187,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $135.60 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.