56,095 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.31% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in Anterix by 152.3% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 66.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $2,379,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $2,006,825. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

